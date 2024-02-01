Transportation & Advanced Technology Center at Pacific High School Opens Doors for Students Interested in Lucrative Trucking Career

Recently, Pacific High School in San Bernardino opened its new Transportation & Advanced Technology Center, which offers training for students interested in pursuing certification in Heavy/Medium Duty Diesel Truck Technology. In addition, Pacific High School has partnered with San Bernardino Valley College to offer dual enrollment for students to earn credit towards certification while still in high school.

Natalie Raymundo is Principal of Pacific High School. She shares more about the program and the certifications available that create career opportunities for students.

Kenny Melancon, San Bernardino Valley College Assistant Professor, talks about the critical need to fill positions in the trucking industry.

The Heavy/Medium Duty Truck program includes a truck driving course with simulators to prepare students for their Class A license and in-depth, hands-on instruction focusing on systems such as brakes, suspension, and engines, which Kenny describes in detail.

Brett Valentine grew up in San Bernardino and took classes for the diesel program at Pacific High School, while concurrently enrolled at Valley College. He shares his experience and why he recommends the program.

With college enrollment and trade school comes tuition, but Kenny says the program is suitable for anyone and they have worked to alleviate financial barriers.

Natalie Raymundo says this program is preparing students for the future in Truck Technology.

To learn more about the Heavy/Medium Duty Diesel Truck Technology certificate and the Transportation & Advanced Technology Center and offered programs, visit valleycollege.edu/diesel