Season 5 Preview

Extras
Astrid and Raphaelle take on a magician’s sleight of hand, a witch’s evil spells and more.
Latest Episodes
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Season 5
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Season 4
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Season3
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Astrid Season 2
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Season 1
A murdered racehorse reveals revenge and dark secrets in a famed stable.
An archaeologist’s death leads to art traffickers and Mexican cartels--and El Dorado?
A Mormon’s strange death hides dark secrets within a secretive community.
The “Werewolf” killer strikes again, tied to voodoo and a missing woman.
An actor’s death on set hides a vengeful plot and a killer from the past.
Astrid and Raphaelle are drawn into espionage between France and the US.
A poisoned-dart killing leads Astrid and Raphaelle into a dangerous state conspiracy.
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.