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Astrid

Season 5 Preview

Season 5 | 30s

Astrid and Raphaelle face spies, cults, killers and more. And Lamarck makes a shocking return. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Season 2 Preview
Astrid and Raphaelle take on a magician’s sleight of hand, a witch’s evil spells and more.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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  • Season 5
  • Season 4
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  • Astrid Season 2
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Watch 47:23
Astrid
They Shoot Jockeys, Don't They?
A murdered racehorse reveals revenge and dark secrets in a famed stable.
Episode: S5 E7 | 47:23
Watch 50:11
Astrid
The Last of the Aztecs
An archaeologist’s death leads to art traffickers and Mexican cartels--and El Dorado?
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:11
Watch 49:16
Astrid
Baptism of the Dead
A Mormon’s strange death hides dark secrets within a secretive community.
Episode: S5 E5 | 49:16
Watch 54:43
Astrid
Wolf, Are You There?
The “Werewolf” killer strikes again, tied to voodoo and a missing woman.
Episode: S5 E6 | 54:43
Watch 58:16
Astrid
One Wedding and Four Funerals
An actor’s death on set hides a vengeful plot and a killer from the past.
Episode: S5 E8 | 58:16
Watch 53:30
Astrid
But That's Such a Long Time!
Astrid and Raphaelle are drawn into espionage between France and the US.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:30
Watch 49:15
Astrid
Mandala
A monk’s murder resurfaces, revealing secrets the commissioner kept hidden.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:15
Watch 47:57
Astrid
You Only Die Once
A poisoned-dart killing leads Astrid and Raphaelle into a dangerous state conspiracy.
Episode: S5 E1 | 47:57
Watch 52:02
Astrid
Eye of the Dragon
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
Episode: S4 E1 | 52:02
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25