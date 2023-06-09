Houlihan, Sean P. /

The Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour has a stop in LA June 20th. KVCR will have a presence as well - All Things Considered and KVC-Arts Host David Fleming, along with KVCR Director of Operations Tony Papa, KVCR reporter Madison Aument… we’ll see who else. We hope to see YOU there, and please, stop by the table and say hello.

KVCR Has Tickets!

KVCR has tickets to the concert. To enter, send an email to kvcroutreach@kvcr.org with your name, full shipping address, and phone number.

You MUST include these three items.

Please only enter the drawing if you can attend. All entries received by the deadline will be entered into a random drawing for tickets.

Enter the Drawing

