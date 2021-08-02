© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Riverside Drone Shot Full
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Myanmar's Military Leader Declares Himself Prime Minister And Promises Elections
The Associated Press
,
Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of Myanmar.
U.S. star sprinter Allyson Felix, shown here in June during U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, is competing this week at the Tokyo Olympics.
10 Unique Storylines To Follow In The Final Stretch Of The Tokyo Olympics
Merrit Kennedy
,
Safiya Kitwana lives in Lithonia (DeKalb County), GA, and is facing eviction. She lost work during COVID. She's a single mom with 2 teenage sons. But, at least in her case, things just took a turn for the better.
Without The CDC's Eviction Ban, Millions Could Quickly Lose Their Homes
Chris Arnold
,
The Midday News Report
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png
7/29 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley 4-Alarm Fire, Baby Black Bear Rescued from Tamarack Fire, San Bernardino Downtown Art Walk, & More
Shareen Awad
,
  1. 7/28 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Corona Theater Shooting, Inland Officials Say No Mask Mandate, CSU To Require Proof of Vaccinations, and More
  2. 7/27 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Incentives Working, Redlands Police Dept Virtual Crime Reporting, and More
  3. 7/22 KVCR Midday News: Victorville Council Member Arrested, Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, PG&E to Bury Lines for Wildfire Prevention, & More
  4. 7/21 KVCR Midday News: Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Charges Stemming from El Dorado Fire, Challenging California Recall Laws, & More
  5. 7/20 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate, Jerry Lewis Memorial, STI Testing During the Pandemic Down, & More
Local News
Load More