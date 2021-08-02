Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of Myanmar.
- 7/28 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Corona Theater Shooting, Inland Officials Say No Mask Mandate, CSU To Require Proof of Vaccinations, and More
- 7/27 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Incentives Working, Redlands Police Dept Virtual Crime Reporting, and More
- 7/22 KVCR Midday News: Victorville Council Member Arrested, Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, PG&E to Bury Lines for Wildfire Prevention, & More
- 7/21 KVCR Midday News: Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Charges Stemming from El Dorado Fire, Challenging California Recall Laws, & More
- 7/20 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate, Jerry Lewis Memorial, STI Testing During the Pandemic Down, & More
NPR's A Martinez speaks with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins about the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant, and concerns over breakthrough infections.
The latest coronavirus surge is ratcheting up fears about the toll, and intensifying pressure to get more people vaccinated, wearing masks and perhaps start offering booster shots.
Entrants spend four days running 120 miles, so a bit more than a marathon per day. At night they are glamping — luxury camping with butlers, spa pools and Michelin-star chefs. The entry fee: $20,000.
The house looks normal from the outside, but there's a catch — it has no bedrooms or kitchen. The North Dallas home was originally built to be an electric switching center.
The 21-year-old from Arizona pulls off a complicated tumbling routine with a high degree of difficulty, earning her first Olympic medal.
The U.S. women's soccer team is playing Canada in a semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
A federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, potentially putting millions of tenants at risk of being forced out of their homes just as delta variant infections are on the rise.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri about what it means for families now that the federal eviction moratorium has expired, and why this means so much to her.
In Nashville, remote learning has created new opportunities for parents who want to learn English.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist and pastor David Roach about an ideological rift at a Washington, D.C.-area church that highlights similar divisions in evangelical groups across the U.S.