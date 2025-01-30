Washington Plane Crash

Authorities believe there are no survivors in the accident, which happened as a regional passenger jet was attempting to land Wednesday night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reflects on air travel safety following mid-air collision in Washington, D.C.NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia about airport and air travel safety following the mid-air collision near D.C.'s closest airport.
Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they believe no one survived a midair collision between a regional airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter.
A regional jet with 64 people aboard collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter as it was approaching a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.
We get analysis from aviation safety consultant John Cox on the midair collision between an American Airlines plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night in the Washington, D.C. area.
Officials say 28 bodies have been recovered so far after a regional passenger jet carrying 64 people collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night. The plane was approaching a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.