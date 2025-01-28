Super Bowl LIX

Pat Riley, the current president and former head coach of the Miami Heat, owns half a dozen trademarks related to the word "three-peat." That could affect whether it appears on Super Bowl merch.
-
Just two years after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles at the Super Bowl, these two powerhouses will face off once again on the championship stage, with even higher stakes.
-
Washington Commanders' Daniels could become the first rookie quarterback to play the Super Bowl. Williams, who led the team to a Super Bowl win, says talented Black QBs are finally getting their due.