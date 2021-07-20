Riverside County Sheriff's Dept

-
A joint taskforce between local and federal law enforcement authorities announced charges Tuesday against 21 people allegedly involved in a drug…
-
Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted on resolutions related to the in-custody death of George Floyd and local policing policies on Tuesday. Two…
-
The Menifee City Council has voted to create its own police dpeartment, transitioning police services from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to…
-
A new sheriff and two new supervisors were sworn into office yesterday (Tuesday) in Riverside County. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
A local flower vendor is suing the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for allegedly using excessive force against her last year. KVCR's Benjamin Purper…
-
Democratic Member of Congress from Riverside Mark Takano weighed in on the race for Riverside County Sheriff at a Town Hall meeting earlier this week.…
-
The political rivalry between the two candidates running for Riverside County Sheriff - incumbent Stan Sniff and challenger Dave Brown - is heating up…
-
Even though a mysterious white powder that was delivered to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department office was later revealed to be just cooking flour, a…