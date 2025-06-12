© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rescissions Act of 2025

Urge Congress: Don't Claw back Public Media Funding: Contact Congress Now
Protect My Public Media
Despite strong public opposition, the House passed a bill to rescind $1.1 billion in public media funding. The bill now moves to the Senate – you can voice your support for KVCR at Protect My Public Media.
Contact Congress Now

The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing today starting at 11:30am to debate and discuss H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025 – the Senate version of the package that passed the House. Watch the hearing below.