Despite strong public opposition, the House passed a bill to rescind $1.1 billion in public media funding. The bill now moves to the Senate – you can voice your support for KVCR at Protect My Public Media.
The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing today starting at 11:30am to debate and discuss H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025 – the Senate version of the package that passed the House. Watch the hearing below.
The U.S. House voted Thursday on a rescission bill to claw back money for foreign aid programs, along with the next two years of funding for the public media system. The measure now goes to the Senate.
Senate Democrats warn Trump plan to wipe out public broadcasting funding will shut down stations, eliminate essential services. But House GOP scheduled to vote to clawback $1.1 billion next week.