The Redlands planning commission is considering the approval of a project that would overhaul the vacant Redlands Mall which has been closed since…
The city of Redlands is partnering with local groups and faith organizations to host a vaccine clinic at Citrus Valley High School on March 30. KVCR’s…
Outdoor street dining in downtown Redlands is set to resume February 11. The city worked with local businesses to restart the program after the state…
A local high school student’s audio commentary was selected to be a part of a San Francisco public radio station KQED’s Election 2020 Youth Media…
The Bruder fire, a brush fire that began late Wednesday night in south Redlands, has burned 125 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday morning.The…
After the University of Redlands made a statement on June 9 committing to address systemic racism, a group of alumni is demanding an immediate fulfillment…
The Redlands City Council moved a step closer to putting a one cent sales tax increase on the November ballot Tuesday evening. During the council's first…
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has led many people to take up activism of some kind – whether that’s through donating, protesting, or…
University of Redlands football coach Mike Maynard has been placed on administrative leave after a tweet drew backlash on social media. Now, an…
The Redlands Police Department is holding a safety enforcement event on May 27. They will be watching for driver, pedestrian and bicyclist violations.When…