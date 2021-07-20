-
Spring visitors to Joshua Tree National Park can typically expect limited parking, full campgrounds and long lines to enter the park. KVCR’s Megan…
-
As the winter holidays approach, officials at Joshua Tree National Park are asking the community to take steps to prepare for crowds during this…
-
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission today to protect western Joshua trees under the California…
-
WHITEWATER (CNS) - A bipartisan conservation bill signed Tuesday by President Donald Trump, which safeguards around 375,500 acres of public land and…
-
A bill that flew through Congress with rare bipartisan support is now sitting on President Trump's desk. It's the biggest land conservatin package in a…
-
Joshua Tree National Park will not be closed to the public beginning this morning after all. In spite of the partial federal government shutdown, park…
-
Time is short in this session of Congress, and conservation and tourism groups are hoping for a vote on a bill to address the massive maintenance backlog…
-
You have two more days - today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) - to comment on the Trump administration's desire to raise fees at 17 national parks.…
-
Authorities say the bodies of two adults have been found in Joshua Tree National Park, near the area where a Southern California couple vanished while…
-
A new poll shows four in five ‘voters of color’ support President Obama’s efforts to protect public lands and want the next president to do the same.…