Californians can already access campaign finance records online for state and federal candidates. But those same records aren't as easy to find at the…
The California governor's race is heating up, just weeks before vote-by-mail ballots go out for the June 5 primary. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
Millionaire and billionaire donors are writing checks to support their passions, but Silicon Valley's Tom Steyer is not only funding his passions, but…
New requirements for campaign ads on TV could pass the California Legislature this week, after six years of attempts by local government advocates. But a…
NASCAR drivers and golfers wear their sponsors' logos while they work. California voters could be asked this fall whether to make their state lawmakers…
California is one of just a few states looking to curb the influence of outside spending in elections. With few tools to govern the unlimited sums of…
California political heavyweights provided aspiring lawmakers a master class about what they need to do to run for office. As Capital Public Radio's Ben…
Critics of California's current campaign finance system will submit a ballot initiative today [Wednesday] that they say would offer a much-needed…
California officials launched a new campaign finance search engine called "Power Search," allowing the public to more easily track campaign money for…