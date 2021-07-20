campaign contributions

-
Californians can already access campaign finance records online for state and federal candidates. But those same records aren't as easy to find at the…
-
A loophole in California law allows corporations, unions, and political parties to give unlimited amounts of money to state and local candidates, but…
-
NASCAR drivers and golfers wear their sponsors' logos while they work. California voters could be asked this fall whether to make their state lawmakers…
-
California officials launched a new campaign finance search engine called "Power Search," allowing the public to more easily track campaign money for…