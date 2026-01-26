© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How fans in Seattle are reacting to Seahawks win ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Patriots

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:08 AM PST

This year’s Super Bowl matchup is set after two different but equally nail-biting AFC and NFC championship games.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Seattle Seahawks beat writer John Boyle about what the mood was like in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle’s big win, as well as his thoughts on a repeat matchup with the New England Patriots.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Sports
Here & Now Newsroom