© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Fans are full of hope

By Megan Lim,
Ahmad Damen
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:54 PM PDT

The city of Toronto is buzzing in anticipation for their Blue Jays first World Series since 1993.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sports
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.