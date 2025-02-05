National Women's Soccer League reaches $5 million settlement over 2021 abuse scandal

Updated February 05, 2025 at 15:13 PM ET

Three years after revelations about sexual coercion, racism and other abuse roiled the National Women's Soccer League, prosecutors on Wednesday announced a settlement with the league to establish a $5 million victims' fund and implement other reforms.

In 2021, allegations began to burst into the public about years of abuse suffered by players at the hands of coaches that ranged from sexual coercion, unwanted touching and other sexual advances, to emotional abuse and intimidation. And for years, the league allowed officials it knew had been accused of misconduct to find employment with new teams.

Ultimately, an independent investigation, commissioned by U.S. Soccer and led by a former deputy U.S. attorney general, concluded that abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic across the league.

Wednesday's settlement announcement stems from a criminal inquiry led by the District of Columbia attorney general and joined by prosecutors from New York and Illinois.

"Coaches verbally abused players, sexually assaulted players, coerced them into inappropriate relationships and retaliated against those who resisted or spoke out," said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, speaking to reporters Wednesday. "The league was aware of this pervasive illegal conduct, and yet time and time again did nothing to protect its players."

The dam broke in 2021 when two players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, went public with accounts of sexual misconduct by Paul Riley while he was their head coach. A third player later made her own accusations about Riley to independent investigators.

Riley, players said, had regularly subjected players to unwanted sexual advances, expressed inappropriate interest in their personal romantic relationships and had once urged two players to kiss each other or else face difficult training exercises. The Athletic was the first to publish the allegations. Riley has denied many of the accusations. The Portland Thorns fired Riley in 2015 after complaints by players, but he was later rehired by the North Carolina Courage.

"There were so few protocols in place to vet coaches and protect players that coaches who had been removed from abusing players on one team would quickly find a new home in another city with a different club — then, predictably, the same abusive and unlawful behavior would start again," Schwalb said Wednesday.

Other NWSL coaches were accused of emotional abuse, such as monitoring players' weight and attacking players verbally. In the investigations that followed, players testified that they had avoided raising concerns out of fear that coaches would retaliate by limiting their playing time or discouraging a prestigious call-up to the U.S. women's national team.

"We owe it to the brave women who came forward with their stories not to let it happen ever again. And today is about righting these wrongs," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The $5 million restitution fund will be administered by a former federal judge. In addition, Wednesday's settlement formalized a set of reforms aimed at preventing future abuse, including measures to make the NWSL accountable to prosecutors. Among them, the league agreed to create new channels for players to confidentially report abuse, including a regular anonymous survey that will be shared with prosecutors' offices. Teams will be required to employ mental health professionals, and the league agreed to conduct thorough background checks on high-stakes hires, including head coaches and athletic trainers.

Much of the fallout and reform from the scandal had already taken place before Wednesday.

The league's then-top executive resigned in 2021. Four coaches, including Riley, were eventually banned permanently, and two other high-ranking team officials were suspended for two years. The Portland Thorns, the team at the center of the sexual coercion allegations, changed ownership in 2022. Ahead of the 2023 season, the league implemented an anti-fraternization policy.

"We remain grateful to the many brave individuals who came forward to share their experiences, which has informed our approach to systemic reform," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, who started in 2022 after the scandal led to the resignation of her predecessor. "We will continue to do the work necessary to maintain the trust of our players and build an ecosystem where the best in the world want to come."

Over the past few years, the NWSL's trajectory has changed dramatically. The league has expanded from 10 to 14 teams, with two more franchises set to debut in 2026. Team valuations are higher than ever, and last year, league-wide attendance surpassed two million fans for the first time.

