Inland Edition

Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner

Season 1 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

The Insurance Commissioner is actually a very new position in California's state government, created in 1988. Insurance affects all people, so people should have a say about it, and an elected position to represent the people's concerns. Commissioner Lara talks about why insurance has become so high, sometimes even unavailable, and how we need to think outside the box to change it.

Aired: 11/15/23
