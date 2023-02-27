Extras
The cast and producers of Season 3 joined Variety’s Jenelle Riley to answer fan questions!
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and more discuss what we can expect in Season 4.
Look back on Siegfried and Tristan's brotherly bond and their journey over the years.
"To love and to cherish 'til death us do part." Relive the magic of the big vows.
Callum Woodhouse: Television star, animal lover...and dog trainer?
After Gerald shares some shocking news, Mrs. Hall scrambles to plan a gathering.
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Teamwork makes the dream work for James and Helen as they test the local cows for TB.
The cast discuss all the tasty foods, great and small, that they get to eat on set!
Watch the ups and downs of Mrs. Hall's journey as a mother over the years.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.