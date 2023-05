Former Rhode Island Governor Bruce Sundlun, a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot, flew a B-17 bomber during World War II. Sundlun's "unlucky" 13th mission would take him (a Jewish-American) and his crew into Hitler's backyard. Sundlun's daughter Kara retraces his wartime journey and meets witnesses to her father's plane crash, who still celebrate Sundlun's contribution to their country's liberation.