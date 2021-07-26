Saturdays at 1PM

WELCOME TO SAYS YOU! Public radio’s quintessential quiz show, aired weekly from coast to coast. Undeniably the warmest, wittiest cocktail party you’ll ever enjoy, whether there’s bubbly in your glass or in your personality. It’s spirited and civil, brainy and boisterous, with bon mots and badinage aplenty, peppered with musical interludes. If you could play badminton with words, it would sound much like Says You! Fast paced and playful, it’s the most fun you can have with language without getting your mouth washed out with soap.