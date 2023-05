For the May episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley speaks to Dr. Marco A. Mejia, Music Director and Conductor of the Corona Symphony Orchestra about their upcoming June 17 concert, Music In Space where the ensemble will be performing Richard Strauss's Also sprach Zarathusa, Gustaf Holst's The Planets and John Williams Star Wars Orchestral Suite. They also touch on their local youth conservatory and future plans for the orchestra.