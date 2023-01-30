Musically Speaking 1/28/2023

In our first episode of Musically Speaking in 2023, Margaret Worsley hears from the leaders of two Inland Empire orchestras, Tomas Golka with the Riverside Philharmonic AND Anthony Parnther with the San Bernardino Symphony. Both have concerts in February and each previews their respective seasons for the New Year.

Here are website addresses and other information for connecting to the Riverside Phil and SB Symphony:

Riverside Philharmonic Orchestra

website https://www.riversidephilharmonic.org/

Home Venue - Riverside City College Coil School for the Arts

phone (951) 787-0251

email info@riversidephilharmonic.org

San Bernardino Symphony

website https://www.sanbernardinosymphony.org/

Home Venue - The California Theatre for the Performing Arts

phone (909) 381-5388

snail mail P.O. Box 109, San Bernardino, CA 92402