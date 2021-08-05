© 2021 91.9 KVCR

8/5 KVCR Midday News: Kaiser Mandates Vaccines for Employees, Project Homekey Set for Major Expansion, & More

Published August 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM PDT
Midday News - Rubidoux.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Kaiser Permanente’s employees and physicians across the state are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Breakthrough cases are happening more with the Delta variant than previous variants, but vaccines are still the way to go to prevent severe disease and death.

3. A local historic landmark home, The Harada House, has received significant renovation funds from the state.

4. A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Corona movie theater is blaming voices in his head for the murders.

5. Project Homekey is set for a massive expansion in California, to create tens of thousands of housing units for residents without a place to live.

