8/4 KVCR Midday News: IE Economy Continues Trend of Steady Growth, Riverside County Success in Illegal Firework Campaign, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County claims success in campaign to prevent illegal fireworks.

2. Riverside County Supervisors Chuck Washington and Kevin Jeffries went into quarantine last week as a precaution, but have now tested negative for COVID-19.

3. Purchasing managers across the Inland Empire are feeling good as the overall economy continues the trend of steady growth.

4. San Francisco is providing an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who got the single shot Johnson & Johnson variety, calling it a supplement, and not a booster shot.

