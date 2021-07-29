© 2021 91.9 KVCR

7/29 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley 4-Alarm Fire, Baby Black Bear Rescued from Tamarack Fire, San Bernardino Downtown Art Walk, & More

Published July 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM PDT
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino is kicking off its first Downtown Art Walk tonight from 6pm to 10pm.

2. Opening statements are scheduled for August 4 in the 2nd degree murder trial of a motorist accused of running down CHP Sgt. Steve Licon.

3. A 4-alarm fire that erupted last night in Jurupa Valley destroyed a section of a strip mall.

4. A six-month old black bear is being treated for burns after being rescued from the Tamarack Fire.

5. Completion of Mt. San Jacinto College’s Temecula Valley Campus has been announced.

Midday News Report
Shareen Awad
