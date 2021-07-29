7/29 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley 4-Alarm Fire, Baby Black Bear Rescued from Tamarack Fire, San Bernardino Downtown Art Walk, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino is kicking off its first Downtown Art Walk tonight from 6pm to 10pm.

2. Opening statements are scheduled for August 4 in the 2nd degree murder trial of a motorist accused of running down CHP Sgt. Steve Licon.

3. A 4-alarm fire that erupted last night in Jurupa Valley destroyed a section of a strip mall.

4. A six-month old black bear is being treated for burns after being rescued from the Tamarack Fire.

5. Completion of Mt. San Jacinto College’s Temecula Valley Campus has been announced.

