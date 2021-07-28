© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
square_logo_midday_report-revised_0.png
Midday News Report

7/28 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Corona Theater Shooting, Inland Officials Say No Mask Mandate, CSU To Require Proof of Vaccinations, and More

Published July 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM PDT
Midday News - CSUSB.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Inland officials say they won’t be considering a return to a mask mandate.

2. The California State University system will require everyone going to campus in the fall to be vaccinated.

3. A new poll shows radio host Larry Elder emerging as a frontrunner among the candidates hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.

4. A man was arrested for fatally shooting a teen inside a Corona theater and wounding another, now on life support.

Tags

Midday News ReportLocal newsHealth newsvirus newsvirus
Stay Connected
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad