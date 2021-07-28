7/28 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Corona Theater Shooting, Inland Officials Say No Mask Mandate, CSU To Require Proof of Vaccinations, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Inland officials say they won’t be considering a return to a mask mandate.
2. The California State University system will require everyone going to campus in the fall to be vaccinated.
3. A new poll shows radio host Larry Elder emerging as a frontrunner among the candidates hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.
4. A man was arrested for fatally shooting a teen inside a Corona theater and wounding another, now on life support.