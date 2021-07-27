7/27 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Incentives Working, Redlands Police Dept Virtual Crime Reporting, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California is suing the city of Fontana for allegedly violating environmental regulations with the approval of its latest warehouse project.

2. Incentives to get Californians vaccinated against the coronavirus appear to be working.

3. The Redlands Police Department has added a virtual crime reporting option, using Zoom.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom slammed several conservative figures for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

5. A Nevada state lawmaker wants answers about the initial response to the Tamarack Fire.

