© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
square_logo_midday_report-revised_0.png
Midday News Report

7/21 KVCR Midday News: Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Charges Stemming from El Dorado Fire, Challenging California Recall Laws, & More

Published July 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM PDT
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A local couple has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from last year’s El Dorado Fire that originated at a gender reveal party last September in Yucaipa.

2. A strong demand for real estate has fueled a 6 percent increase in Riverside County’s assessed property values.

3. Cal Fire has deployed more than 2400 personnel to fight the Dixie wildfire burning in Butte and Plumas counties, which poses a big challenge for firefighters due to hot weather and rugged terrain.

4. California’s top elections chief says things needs to change with our recall laws.

Tags

Midday News ReportLocal newsHealth newsvirus newsvirus
Stay Connected
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad