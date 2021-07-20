7/20 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate, Jerry Lewis Memorial, STI Testing During the Pandemic Down, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Funeral arrangements are set for former Congressman Jerry Lewis, one of the Inland Empire’s longest serving politicians.

2. The region’s 7.9% jobless rate for June turned upward for the first time this year.

3. At least 10 counties are urging people to wear masks indoors, to slow the spread of the delta variant to unvaccinated people.

4. During the pandemic, many health issues besides COVID-19 were likely going undetected, including STI cases.

