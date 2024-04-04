April 4: Shawn Prokopec with Anthesis

April is Autism Awareness Month. Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Shawn Prokopec, Chief Executive Officer of Anthesis, a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing job readiness training. Anthesis also works with employers to craft the ideal job for each participant. The Anthesis Thrift Store in Montclair offers additional work experience for adults with disabilities, and their Brewabilities Beer Festival is April 13 at the McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills.

For more information, visit anthesis.us