Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 7: Actor, Musician, Author Jon Lindstrom

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:08 PM PST
Courtney Lindberg

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with award-winning actor, writer, author, director, producer, and musician Jon Lindstrom. Jon is known for many film and television roles and has now made his debut as a novelist with his new thriller Hollywood Hustle. Jon will share his inspiration behind the characters and the story and what his plans are for the future. Hollywood Hustle is an official bestseller - It hit the USA Today Bestselling List the week it was released.

For more information, visit https://www.jonlindstrom.com/

Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
Shareen Awad
