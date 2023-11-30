November 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with California’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday who leads service, volunteer, and civic engagement efforts throughout California. He oversees the California Volunteers, which launched the nation’s first statewide Climate Action Corps, #CaliforniansForAll volunteer initiative, a statewide Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign, the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps to help those who serve in the military pay for college, and #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps, a program to employ underserved youth across the state in critical issue areas. Josh talks about his career and details the programs and initiatives in place to serve the people in California.

To learn more, visit https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/about-us/cso/

