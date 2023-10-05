October 5: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Matthew Mena, Executive Director of Inland Empire Growth & Opportunity Organization, also known as IEGO. IEGO is a collaborative network of community-based organizations, businesses, institutions, and stakeholders committed to growing middle-class jobs and pursuing inclusive economic development for all Riverside and San Bernardino County residents. Matthew talks about their mission and four sectors of focus: Sustainable Logistics, Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing, and Green Technology.

To learn more about IEGO, visit iegocollab.com