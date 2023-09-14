© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 14: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Ted Alejandre San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. Ted talks about the Learn with Me project, a partnership between San Bernardino County schools and KVCR. Learn with Me is a bilingual, educational children’s show for kids in 1st to 3rd grades. The show features both animation and real educators throughout the county and aims to strengthen skills in language arts and literacy. Ted shares how the project came together, the audition process for the teachers, and talks about some of the lessons that will be taught on the program.

The Premiere of Learn With Me is Thursday, September 21 at 6 pm at the Lewis Family Playhouse. If you're interested in attending the event, visit learnwithme.tv/premiere

