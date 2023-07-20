© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

July 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with TV host, writer, motivational speaker, model, and MSNBC contributor Alyssa London. Alyssa was the first person of Tlingit descent to be crowned Miss Alaska USA and has used her platform to speak out about Indigenous culture and identity. Her newest project is The Culture Is… Indigenous Women, where Alyssa hosts a panel of seven trailblazing Indigenous women for a thought-provoking discussion about Native identity, stereotypes, and the generational trauma within Indigenous communities. The Culture Is... can be seen on Peacock.

For more information, visit https://www.nbc.com/the-culture-is-indigenous-women

