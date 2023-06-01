© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

June 1: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT
Idyllwild Arts
/

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Shaliyah Ben, Executive Director of the Native American Arts Center located in Idyllwild, CA. Shaliyah shares the Arts Center’s mission and talks about their Native American Arts Festival Week, June 18-23. The festival will feature exhibitions, film, lectures, and local Native American arts and crafts. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Author and Chef Freddie Bitsoie. He shares his background in cultural anthropology, art history, and cooking Indigenous dishes in the culinary world. His book is New Native Kitchen: Celebrating Modern Recipes of the American Indian.

For more information about Native American Arts Festival Week, visit https://idyllwildarts.org/nativeamericanarts/

For more information about Chef Freddie Bitsoie, visit https://idyllwildarts.org/aux-naa-newnativekitchen/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
