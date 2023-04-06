© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
JDS LLV web.png

April is National Autism Acceptance Month. Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Diane Strand, founder of the non-profit JDS Creative Academy in Temecula. JDS provides classes and training in the visual, performing, and digital arts, to inspire and enhance the workforce in the creative arts. They serve many populations including individuals with autism. Their annual 3-day digital arts festival Digifest Temecula is April 21, 22, and 23.

For more information about JDS Creative Academy and Digifest, visit https://digifesttemecula.org/

