April 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April is National Autism Acceptance Month. Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Diane Strand, founder of the non-profit JDS Creative Academy in Temecula. JDS provides classes and training in the visual, performing, and digital arts, to inspire and enhance the workforce in the creative arts. They serve many populations including individuals with autism. Their annual 3-day digital arts festival Digifest Temecula is April 21, 22, and 23.

For more information about JDS Creative Academy and Digifest, visit https://digifesttemecula.org/