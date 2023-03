Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Rene Reyes, Vice President of Public Programming and Festivals for the Paley Center, about PaleyFest LA. Paleyfest is an annual television festival featuring behind the scenes conversations with the cast and crew of popular TV shows. Paleyfest returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for its 40th Anniversary, March 31 to April 4.

For more information, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest-2023/