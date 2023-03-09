© 2023 91.9 KVCR

March 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Crystal Carpenter, Founder and Chair of Special Angels Foundation, an organization that supports families raising children with special needs. Their 1st Annual SAF TopGolf Charity Fundraiser Event is on March 26 at TopGolf in Ontario. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Derrick Alatorre, Team President of the San Bernardino Spartans Football Association, a football team comprised of police & fire personnel.

For more information about Special Angels Foundation, visit specialangelsfoundation.org

For more information about the San Bernardino Spartans Football Association, visit https://sbspartansfootball.org/

