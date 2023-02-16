February 16: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Sabrina Gonzalez, Executive Director for the Civil Rights Institute Inland Southern California, shares the organization's mission and the projects they’re working on to advance that mission, including the opening of their affordable housing campus Mission Heritage Plaza. The Civil Rights Institute is located in Downtown Riverside and is the voice of civil rights in the Inland Empire, representing many diverse groups.

For more information about The Civil Rights Institute, visit www.inlandcivilrights.org