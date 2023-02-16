© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 16: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST
Today on Lifestyles, Sabrina Gonzalez, Executive Director for the Civil Rights Institute Inland Southern California, shares the organization's mission and the projects they’re working on to advance that mission, including the opening of their affordable housing campus Mission Heritage Plaza. The Civil Rights Institute is located in Downtown Riverside and is the voice of civil rights in the Inland Empire, representing many diverse groups.

For more information about The Civil Rights Institute, visit www.inlandcivilrights.org

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Lillian Vasquez
