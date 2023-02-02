© 2023 91.9 KVCR

February 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published February 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM PST
Rialto USD / Ricardo Carlos
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Syeda Jafri, Communications and Media Services Agent with Rialto Unified School District. Syeda talks about The Ritz Gala Saturday, February 11 at Eisenhower High School Performing Arts Center. The Ritz is a showcase of the district's talented K-12 student performers and also includes a silent auction. Also on the show is Ricardo Carlos, Multimedia Marketing Innovator with Rialto USD, who shares their Body, Sole, Spirit project, which provides a free pair of shoes to deserving students throughout the district.

To learn more about The Ritz, visit https://kec.rialto.k12.ca.us/Page/5105
To learn more about the Body, Sole, and Spirit project, visit https://kec.rialto.k12.ca.us/Page/5134

