November 24: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Happy Thanksgiving! Today on Lifestyles, we’re pulling from the archives Lillian's conversation with Chris Kimball, host of Milk Street, a food and cooking show that can be seen on KVCR TV, Sundays at noon. Chris talks about the concept of his cookbook The New Rules: Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook and how observing cooking techniques from around the world has changed his perspective on the rules of the kitchen. Currently, Chris has a new cookbook - Cook What You Have: Make a Meal Out of Almost Anything. KVCR staff also share Thanksgiving traditions and recipes.

