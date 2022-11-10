November 10: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

For National Native American Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with Rochelle Adams, a member of the Alaska Native Working Group that has played an integral part of the PBS Kids series Molly of Denali, the story of a ten-year-old Alaska native who goes on fun adventures with her friends in the beautiful state of Alaska. Rochelle shares some of the lessons the series teaches and how the show stays true to native culture. Molly of Denali airs on KVCR-TV weekdays at 1pm. Season 3 of Molly of Denali premiered this week. Also on the show, urologist Dr. Howard Aubert shares important information about warning signs, early detection, and treatment of prostate cancer.

To learn more about Molly of Denali, visit https://www.pbs.org/parents/shows/molly

To learn more about prostate cancer and men's health, visit drhowardaubert.com