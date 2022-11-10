© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

November 10: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST
nov 10 llv web.png

For National Native American Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with Rochelle Adams, a member of the Alaska Native Working Group that has played an integral part of the PBS Kids series Molly of Denali, the story of a ten-year-old Alaska native who goes on fun adventures with her friends in the beautiful state of Alaska. Rochelle shares some of the lessons the series teaches and how the show stays true to native culture. Molly of Denali airs on KVCR-TV weekdays at 1pm. Season 3 of Molly of Denali premiered this week. Also on the show, urologist Dr. Howard Aubert shares important information about warning signs, early detection, and treatment of prostate cancer.

To learn more about Molly of Denali, visit https://www.pbs.org/parents/shows/molly

To learn more about prostate cancer and men's health, visit drhowardaubert.com

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez