October 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published October 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM PDT
doughp.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Kelsey Moreira, Founder of Doughp. After leaving a career in tech at a young age and getting sober, Kelsey founded an edible cookie dough company, inspired by her journey with recovery. Kelsey shares her personal story and how Doughp aims to break the stigma around addiction recovery and mental health. She also shares the fun flavors of cookie dough they offer and the alternate ingredients they use to make their cookie dough safe to eat raw, or baked.

For more information about Doughp, visit https://www.doughp.com/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
