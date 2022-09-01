September 1: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Janee Both Gragg with the University of Redlands School of Education. She’s the Co-Founder of the Alliance for Community Transformation and Wellness and is the Co-Chair for the Vibe Festival. Dr. Gragg talks about the Vibe Festival of Wellness, an immersive day of wellness and health for all ages, offering food, music, and art. She also discusses the 8 domains of wellness. The Vibe Festival is Saturday, September 10 at the University of Redlands.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Nancy Melendez, President of the Board for the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation. She shares the Foundation’s mission and talks about the upcoming Tamale Festival, which provides a unique cultural experience showcasing the city’s rich Latino heritage, and raises funds for the restoration and rehabilitation of the Trujillo Adobe in Riverside. The Tamale Festival is Saturday, Sept 10 from 11am to 7pm at White Park in Downtown Riverside.

To learn more about the Vibe Festival, visit https://www.vibefestivalofwellness.com/

To learn more about the Tamale Festival, visit rivtamalefest.com