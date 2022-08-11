August 11: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actor and singer Russell Fischer, currently touring with the Doo Wop Project which can be seen on PBS stations across the nation, including on KVCR. Russell shares his background in theater and talks about The Doo Wop Project, featuring classic Doo Wop songs to "Doo-woppified" versions of modern hits.

To learn more about The Doo Wop Project, visit https://www.thedoowopproject.com/

You can check the KVCR schedule to find out when The Doo Wop Project is airing on KVCR TV.