May 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Nathan Gonzalez, Curator at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine located in Redlands. He shares what the Lincoln Memorial Shrine has to offer, talks about their unique exhibits, and the impacts that President Abraham Lincoln has had on generations of Americans. Also on the show, KVCR Intern Felicia Heck talks about the Palm Springs International Shortfest coming up next month, June 21-27. Then, KVCR's Shareen Awad shares travel ideas, as she prepares to travel back to Italy this summer to visit her family.

For more information about the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, visit www.lincolnshrine.org

For information about the Palm Springs International Shortfest, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest