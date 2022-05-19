© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

May 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT
Lincoln memorial.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Nathan Gonzalez, Curator at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine located in Redlands. He shares what the Lincoln Memorial Shrine has to offer, talks about their unique exhibits, and the impacts that President Abraham Lincoln has had on generations of Americans. Also on the show, KVCR Intern Felicia Heck talks about the Palm Springs International Shortfest coming up next month, June 21-27. Then, KVCR's Shareen Awad shares travel ideas, as she prepares to travel back to Italy this summer to visit her family.

For more information about the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, visit www.lincolnshrine.org

For information about the Palm Springs International Shortfest, visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez