April 14: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

San Bernardino Valley College Theatre Department presents War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, with live performances April 28-May 1. Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Theatre Arts Professor and Director of the show, Melinda Fogle. Melinda talks about SBVC's latest production and the theatre program overall.

Then Lillian has a conversation with theatre student Aaron Saenz. He’s playing the role of Orson Welles in War of the Worlds. He talks about the challenges in adapting the character and also shares his autism story.

For more information about SBVC's Theatre Department and their production of War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/transfer-preparation/theater/index.php