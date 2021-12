This week on Lifestyles, Lillian reaches into the archive for her conversation with author and award-winning actress Loretta Swit, best known as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the popular TV series M*A*S*H. Loretta talks about her experience on the show as the only female lead and shares stories about her co-stars.

For more information about Loretta Swit, visit www.switheart.org