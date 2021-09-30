September 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with Mayor Brian Johsz of Chino Hills, for the Mayor's Movie Moments segment. Mayor Johsz shares his five favorite movies and something interesting about the city of Chino Hills and how the city shares something in common with one of his movie choices. Also on the show, Wendi Johnson, Artistic Director and President of Full Circle Players, a theatre company in Riverside. Wendi talks about the idea behind Full Circle Players and the production of The Merry Wives of Windsor by Shakespeare, at the Box Theatre in Riverside October 7-17.

To learn more about Mayor Brian Johsz and the city of Chino Hills, visit https://www.chinohills.org/1339/Brian-Johsz

To learn more about Full Circle Players, visit https://www.fullcircleplayers.com/

