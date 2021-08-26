© 2021 91.9 KVCR

August 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published August 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Alfonso Anaya, Co-Founder of Kids That Code, a program that introduces children to computer programming, game development, robotics, and more. Alfonso shares why it's important to get kids excited about the world of technology at an early age and talks in-depth about the camps, workshops, and classes offered at their new learning center located in Riverside.

For more information about Kids That Code, visit kidsthatcode.org

Lillian Vasquez
